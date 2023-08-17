Video
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Naogaon, Gaibandha

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

A woman and a man were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Gaibandha, on Wednesday and Thursday.

NAOGAON: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a miscreant in Sapahar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Hameda Begum, 50, wife of Zahurul Islam, a resident of Bheripara Village under Patari Union.

According to local sources, an unidentified miscreant entered the house of the woman at early hours, and stabbed her with a sharp knife while she was sleeping in her abdomen.

She was rescued in critical condition and taken to a doctor, where she was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sapahar Police Station (PS) Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the killer.

GAIBANDHA: A man was reportedly hacked to death by his younger brother over trivial matter in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Munshipara area of Monohorpur Village under the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Rakhu Mia, 40, son of Makbul Hossain, a resident of the village.

According to the deceased's family members, there had been an argument for few days in between Rakhu Mia and his younger brother Akul Mia, 35, over selling a diesel-run shallow engine. The argument triggered a massive fight between them in the morning and at one stage of the fight, Akul Mia attacked on Rakhu Mia with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, Rakhu Mia was rescued and taken to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have arrested the accused Akul Mia in connection with the murder.

Palashbari PS OC Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this regard.


