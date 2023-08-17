Video
Home Countryside

Five killed, six injured in road accidents

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five people have been killed and at least six others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar and Jashore, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday.
A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck on the Chaghat-Bagha road in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The accident took place in Mirganj intersection of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Mirza Abdul Galib, 35, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of North Milik Bagha Village under the upazila.
According to police and local sources, a speedy Rajshahi-bound truck hit Adbul Galib's motorcycle in Mirganj intersection area at around 9:30 pm when he was returning home. At that time, he fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the truck. He died on the spot.
Being informed, the deceased's family members recovered the body from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sobuj Rana confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint has been filed yet in this regard.
Earlier, a man was killed as his truck overturned into a roadside ditch in Kashiadanga PS area in the city early Tuesday.
The accident took place in front of Rahman Filling Station in the area at around 4 am.
The deceased was identified as Durul Huda, 45, son of late Mahtab Uddin, hailed from Jahangirpara area under Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.
Quoting the locals, Kashiadanga PS OC Md Moniruzzaman said the accident occurred when an onion-laden truck hit an electric poll as its driver Durul Huda lost control over the steering of the vehicle and overturned into a roadside ditch. The driver died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members after finishing legal procedures, the OC added.
COX'S BAZAR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The accident took place in front of Square Community Centre in Fashiakhali Union of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ridwan, 22, son of Mohammad Mohiuddin, hailed from Badurchari area under Lama Upazila in Bandarban District.
According to the witnesses, a speedy truck from Cox's Bazar hit a motorcycle carrying Ridwan from behind in front of Square Community Centre at night when he was returning home. He lost control over the steering of the bike after being hit by the truck and rammed into a roadside tree, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Chakaria PS OC Mohammed Zabed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if the family members of the deceased file any complaint in this regard.
JASHORE: Two passengers of an easy-bike were killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Jashore-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased were identified as Syed Molla, 60, a resident of Ghuni area under the upazila, and Amin Mia, 62, hailed from Ramsara Village in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district.
Nawapara Highway PS OC Hamid Uddin Ahmed said the incident took place at around 6 pm when a Jashore-bound truck rammed into a three-wheeler easy-bike in front of Shahida Petrol Pump near Prembagh area, which left the two dead on the spot and six other passengers critically injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Jashore General Hospital.
Later on, the truck has been seized, however, its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
A case was filed with the PS concerned and legal actions were underway in this regard, the OC added.


