Four get life term in separate cases





BARISHAL: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a 9-year-old girl after rape in 2018.

Barishal Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Yarab Hossain passed the verdict at noon.

The tribunal also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

The condemned convicts are: Imam Hosen Hawlader, son of Abdus Slam Hawlader of Uttar Sagardari, Md Shahria Khan Shakil, son of Md Motiur Rahman Khan of the same area, and Md Based Khan alias Bagha , son of late Abdul Aziz Khan.

According to the prosecution, on September 18, 2018, the deceased Tonni and her mother Sumi Akter went to a pharmacy to buy medicine. At around 7:30 pm, they got down from an auto-rickshaw on the Nabogram road in front of Jubak Housing Ltd. Later on, from there Tonni went to call her father Tunu Palwan upon the request of her mother and remained missing. The next day, police recovered the body of Tonni from a water body beside the road at around 6 am.

Following the incident, father of the deceased filed a case accusing unidentified persons with Barishal Kotwali Police Station (PS).

Police then submitted a charge-sheet against three people in connection with the murder on June 22, 2017.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of 17 witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2020.

Chapainawabganj Senior District and Sessions Court Judge Md Adeeb Ali handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more years in jail. The condemned convict is Sayem Ali, 20, a resident of Unishbigha Village under Shibganj Upazila in the district.

Another accused of the case, Shahriar Kamal alias Dalim, was acquitted as the charges brought against him could not be proven.

According to the prosecution, acting on a tip-off, memmbers of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from 59 battalion conducted a drive in a turmeric field at Namochakpara under Shibganj Upazila and arrested the convict along with 2.852 kilograms of heroin on December 18, 2020.

On December 19, 2020, next day of the incident, Nayeb Subedar Renu Mia of the BGB of Chakpara Border Outpost filed a case against Sayem with Shibganj PS.

Investigating Officer of the case Md Nurunnabi submitted charge-sheet against Sayem and Dalim to the court on January 28, 2021.



