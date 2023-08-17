Video
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:53 PM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in two dists

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents


Two people were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Rajshahi, in four days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Borogachh area adjacent to Bhanugachh-Shamshernagar Railway Station of the upazila at around 11:50 pm.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the Sylhet-bound Intercity Parabat Express train hit the woman, leaving her dead on the spot.
 
Being informed, Railway police recovered the body.

RAJSHAHI: A young man was crushed under a train in Rajpara Police Station (PS) area in the city on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Dingadoba area under Rajpara PS at around 8:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Dwip Babu, 25, son of Amir Lal, a resident of Hemankha area under Boalia PS in the city.

According to locals, Dwip was travelling to Chapainawabganj by sitting on an engine of a commuter train in the morning. When the train reached Dingadoba area, Dwip fell on the railway track from the train. At that time, the train crushed him, leaving him dead on the spot.


