Syndicate makes egg market unstable in Rajshahi







According to egg market sources, egg markets in the district are experiencing a turmoil created due to a conspiracy of the syndicate racket. It has caused to a continuous rise of the egg price during the last few weeks.



Amid the escalating and uncontrolled egg bazaars, many items got dropped from food menus of consumers.

The corporate syndicate's influence is the main reason behind the price hikes, it was learnt.



The situation has become an open secret now, causing distress to consumers. At the same time, the helplessness of local administration has also got exposed.



A visit on Sunday morning found per haali (four pieces) white broiler chicken eggs selling at Tk 45 to Tk 48 while red ones at Tk 52 to 54.



Market monitoring department fined Tk 13,000 to a poultry trader at Saheb Bazar on Friday on charge of price-tempering to ensure consumer rights protection.



Consumers do not perceive this campaign as effective market control. They believe, a more stringent approach is needed to regulate the market.



Alif Ahmed, a resident of Shirouil in the city, said, egg prices are continuing to rise. Despite the market monitoring campaign, syndicate groups are still continuing to keep their manipulating influence on the market price of egg. The monitoring department has been in contact with corporate establishments, he added.



In this regard a meeting was held on Sunday.



Farmers affected by the syndicate's control, are struggling to make end to this market instability.



They said, everything is under the syndicate's dominance. Even poultry farmers engaged in contract farming are under its influence. This monopoly has resulted in poultry farmers being unable to maintain profits.



Arif Hossain, a farmer from Pobar Muraripur, said, he has been rearing egg-laying chickens for 7-8 years. But due to the high cost of chicken feed and medication, he had to shut down his farm this year. The syndicate's control has made the situation worse, with monopolistic practices harming small-scale farmers.



Enamul Haque, general secretary of Rajshahi Poultry Association, emphasised that egg prices have increased by Tk 2-3 per piece due to the syndicate's influence. The lack of political will and administrative action has allowed the syndicate to manipulate the market, adversely affecting consumers and local farmers alike.



Dr Zulfikar Md Akhtar Hossain, Rajshahi's Wildlife Officer, said, they cannot directly monitor the market or regulate prices due to systemic limitation. They can only raise awareness about price increases. But they do not have the power to control or influence the controlling entities.



