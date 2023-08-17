Video
15 shops, three houses burnt in M’bazar, Noakhali

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least 15 shops and three houses were burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Noakhali, in three days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: At least three houses, seven shops and two easy-bikes were gutted by fire that broke out in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Adampur Bazar of the upazila at around 6 am.

Adampur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdal Hossain said the fire originated from an electrical short circuit in a shop and spread to six other shops, three houses behind the shops and two easy-bikes in a moment. Meanwhile, two houses behind these shops and two easy-bikes kept in the area adjacent to the shop were burnt to ashes, the UP chairman added.

Kamalganj Fire Service Station leader Farukul Islam said, "We went to the scene as soon as we got the news at around 6:30 am. Later on, we were able to bring the fire under control after trying with the help of local people."

NOAKHALI: At least eight shops were gutted by fire in Subarnachar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The incident took place in Akhter Miar Haat Market in Mohammadpur Union of the upazila at around 2 am.
 
Local sources said the fire began from a shop, named Saiful Crockery, at early hours, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops. On information, a team of Subarnachar Upazila Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the blaze after one hour of frantic effort.

Goods worth about Tk 1 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire, claimed the affected traders.


