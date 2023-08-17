Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia praises India for pursuing 'realistic' solutions to Ukraine conflict

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

NEW DELHI, Aug 16: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday acknowledged India, along with other global south countries, for their 'sincere' commitment to coming up with realistic solutions to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.  
 
"We appreciate China, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, India, and other Global South countries' sincere interest in promoting the quest for fair and realistic settlement avenues," Lavrov said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Russian foreign minister highlighted, "It is critically important that the proposals coming from our friends in the developing world are based on a clear understanding of the true causes and nature of ongoing developments as fallout from the West's efforts to undermine the principle of indivisibility and security."

India, in particular, has emphasized the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov's specific mention of India as a contributor to the pursuit of equitable resolutions serves as an indication of India's growing influence on the global security stage.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined the necessity of avoiding war.

Furthermore, New Delhi has demonstrated its commitment by extending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Lavrov's comments come ahead of the upcoming key BRICS and G20 summits.

While Putin will virtually attend the BRICS summit in South Africa's Johannesburg, Foreign Minister Lavrov will represent Russia in person.

On the other hand, Russia has so far not made any official announcement regarding Putin's in-person presence at the G20 summit, which is set to take place in New Delhi next month.

The ongoing conflict between the G7 countries and Russia and China continues to cast a shadow over the group of 20 most powerful economies.

Amid this, India's role is seen as pivotal that can potentially influence the course of events.     �ZEENEWS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia praises India for pursuing 'realistic' solutions to Ukraine conflict
Biden seeks to cement 'new era' with Japan, S Korea
Cargo ship exits Ukraine port despite threat from Russian navy
IHC to hear Imran's appeal against conviction, sentence in Toshakhana case on Aug 22
China, India agree to maintain peace, tranquillity on the ground in border areas
Hawaii wildfire toll tops 100
Afghanistan's Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65


Latest News
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7 years
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
18 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft