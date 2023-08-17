Video
Biden seeks to cement 'new era' with Japan, S Korea

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

WASHINGTON, Aug 16: For years, US ambitions in Asia, a top priority as China's power grows, have faced a seemingly insurmountable obstacle -- animosity between Washington's key allies, Japan and South Korea.

On Friday, President Joe Biden will seize on a breakthrough between the Asian neighbors' leaders with a first-of-a-kind three-way summit, hoping to institutionalize the new spirit of cooperation.

Against a backdrop of high tensions and rising missile tests by North Korea, Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to announce new initiatives to work together on missile defense, intelligence-sharing and technology.

Hoping to bring added pomp, Biden has invited Yoon and Kishida to Camp David, the presidential resort in the hills outside Washington synonymous with Middle East peacemaking, in the first major diplomatic event since 2015.

Biden will "mark what we believe is a new era in trilateral cooperation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday after a virtual meeting with the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers to prepare the summit.

Employing the veiled US language for countering China's assertiveness in Asia, Blinken said the summit would promote a shared vision of a "free and open, resilient, secure, connected Indo-Pacific."

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul have long been marred by memories of Japan's harsh 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

Yoon, a conservative elected last year, has taken political risks at home by resolving a dispute related to forced labor, a move reciprocated by Japan.

Yoon in May paid the first trip to Tokyo by a South Korean leader in 12 years and on Tuesday, marking the anniversary of independence, described modern-day Japan as a partner that shares values and interests.

But Christopher Johnstone, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that the efforts by Yoon -- restricted to a single presidential term that ends in 2027 -- remain deeply controversial at home and that many Japanese are skeptical the reconciliation will last.

The focus of the summit will be to "look for ways to institutionalize the progress that's been made, and to make it harder for future leaders in any of these countries to walk away from it," he said.

Grievances linked to wartime history have quickly escalated in the past.    �AFP



