Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 8:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China, India agree to maintain peace, tranquillity on the ground in border areas

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

BEIJING, Aug 16: China and India agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas, China's defence ministry said in a joint statement on the 19th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on Tuesday.

Both sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC (line of actual control) in the Western Sector, the ministry said.

They also agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an "expeditious manner" and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia praises India for pursuing 'realistic' solutions to Ukraine conflict
Biden seeks to cement 'new era' with Japan, S Korea
Cargo ship exits Ukraine port despite threat from Russian navy
IHC to hear Imran's appeal against conviction, sentence in Toshakhana case on Aug 22
China, India agree to maintain peace, tranquillity on the ground in border areas
Hawaii wildfire toll tops 100
Afghanistan's Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65


Latest News
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
18 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Badminton team to compete Regional Junior Championship
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft