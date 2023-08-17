Hawaii wildfire toll tops 100







State governor Josh Green has repeatedly warned that the final toll from last week's inferno in Lahaina -- already the deadliest US wildfire in over a century -- would grow significantly, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level.



Maui County officials updated the death toll to 106 on Tuesday, with Green saying earlier that over a quarter of the disaster zone had been searched by dogs trained to sniff for bodies.

Refrigerated containers were being pressed into use as makeshift morgues at the Maui Police Forensic Facility on Tuesday, an AFP journalist observed, as the largely rural island struggled to cope with the sheer number of dead.



Green warned against any attempt at a land grab in the devastated remains of Lahaina, as locals fret that deep-pocketed developers might take advantage of people's desperation and try to buy up plots that can be turned into luxury housing or more lucrative short-term rentals.



"Our goal is to have a local commitment -- forever -- to this community, as we rebuild," he said. �AFP



