Thursday, 17 August, 2023
Woman footballers under contract

Booters to abide by dos and don ts strictly

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The booters of Bangladesh women's national football team had come under a professional contract with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) as some 31-woman footballers and the Federation, on Wednesday, signed a contract effective from the 1st of September.

A contract signing ceremony had taken place at the BFF House on the day. Under the contract, a pool of 31 players was taken under a salary structure.

Considering performance, seniority and everything, a total of 15 players are getting a handsome salary of Taka 50,000 while 10 are to get Taka 30,000 and the rest are to get Taka ranging from 15,000 to 20,000.

Initially, the tenure of the contract is six months. The contract will be renewed afterwards.

BFF president Kazi Salahuddin said, "Initially the tenure of the contract is for six months and it is renewable. We tried to cover everything, except one. We could not manage the Eid bonus.

Usually, a bonus for a festival like Eid or Christmas is not provided worldwide. But we considered all the other things like salary and number of matches."

He said that the fund for salary will be managed by FIFA funds and other sponsors.

Previously, the players would get a monthly salary of around 10,000 on average, considering performance and seniority.

In demand for an increase in salaries and other benefits, these women had staged numerous protests and even refrained from training sessions a few times lately.

They had a demand for a monthly salary of Taka 50,000. Over these issues, the relations between the players and BFF deteriorated to some level.

In the meantime, a few players with the women's national football team skipper went to play a local football tournament in Satkhira not taking permission from the BFF. This also worsens the situation.

Now with the contract is signed, the players are also to abide by some rules. BFF's boss pointed at that and said, "They are now under contract and should abide by the rules."

The players were given the papers a few days ahead of signing the contract. There, all the rules, clauses, and dos and don'ts were detailed. Violating the rules will result in expelling one from the team and the camp.

However, after signing the contract on Wednesday, the women's national football team skipper was seen still sticking to her claim that playing the unpermitted match (khap khela) in Satkhira was Okay.

Professionalism is a thing highly expected in a good player especially when s/he is a skipper of a national team.



