

Dhaka Abahani tames Eagles to secure play-off



Next in the Play-off round, Dhaka Abahani will face whoever wins the match between India's Mohun Bagan and Nepal's Machhindra scheduled to be played on Wednesday night at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Play-off round match will be played on 22 August.



The traditional sky-blue outfits had an experience of playing up to the zonal semi-finals of the AFC Cup before. With the match on Wednesday, the boys began another mission this year.

But they will have to pass the play-off stage to advance to the next level, the group level.



The sky-blue boys who were eyeing the full three points from the match succeeded in doing so.



On the day, Saint Vincentian striker Cornelius Stewart opened the net for Abahani in the 21st minute. Ahmed Rizuvan levelled the margin for the Eagles netting one in the 63rd minute.



Finally, Abahani broke the deadlock following an 89-minute goal from Brazilian defender Danilo Augusto Chapoval de Azevedo and win the match.



Dhaka Abahani outplayed Maldivian Premier League top team 'Club Eagles' by 2-1 in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Preliminary Round-2 match on Wednesday at the District Stadium in Sylhet. Winning the match, the sky-blue outfits got the ticket to play the South Asia play-off round.Next in the Play-off round, Dhaka Abahani will face whoever wins the match between India's Mohun Bagan and Nepal's Machhindra scheduled to be played on Wednesday night at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Play-off round match will be played on 22 August.The traditional sky-blue outfits had an experience of playing up to the zonal semi-finals of the AFC Cup before. With the match on Wednesday, the boys began another mission this year.But they will have to pass the play-off stage to advance to the next level, the group level.The sky-blue boys who were eyeing the full three points from the match succeeded in doing so.On the day, Saint Vincentian striker Cornelius Stewart opened the net for Abahani in the 21st minute. Ahmed Rizuvan levelled the margin for the Eagles netting one in the 63rd minute.Finally, Abahani broke the deadlock following an 89-minute goal from Brazilian defender Danilo Augusto Chapoval de Azevedo and win the match.