Thursday, 17 August, 2023
IBSA World Games

Blind Cricket team went to England

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

National Blind Cricket team has left Dhaka for England at midnight today (Thursday) to take part in the Blind Cricket event of the IBSA World Games 2023 Birmingham to be held from 18 to 27 August at the University of Birmingham and across the Edgbaston in England.

The tournament is being participated by five nations, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan, India, and Australia.

The officials of Bangladesh Blind Cricket Council (BBCC) informed that the 21-member squad included a total of 15 players, a manager, a head coach, an assistant head coach cum physio and four officials.

The BBCC chairperson Didarul Alam Chowdhury led the squad there.

Previously, Bangladesh became runner-up of the third T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. Besides, Bangladesh placed fourth in the second ODI Blind Cricket Tournament.

Bangladesh boys defeated New Zealand by 5-0 in the T20 tournament and won a series.

For the IBSA World Games 2023, the boys had a 15-day training at the BKSP.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sponsored 17 air tickets for the team but the officials went on their own.
 
Ispahani Group is the main sponsor of BBCC for the tour.

In this regard, a press meet held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka on Wednesday.



