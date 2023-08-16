Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Padma swelling, Ganges steady







All the rivers in the north-eastern region of the country were falling and the trend may continue in next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).



According to the FFWC, the Teesta river at Kawnia, Rangpur and the Jamuna Porabari, Tangail were flowing above their danger marks.

The rivers flowing close their danger marks included Dudhkumar at Pateswari, Dharla at Kurigram Sadar, Brahmaputra at Chilmari, Kurigram and at Hatia and Jamuna at Fulchari and the Bangali at Shimulbari, Gaibandha, Jamuna at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, Kazipur in Sirajganj and Sirajganj Sadar, Karotoa-Atrai at Baghabari and Someswari at Kalmakanda in Netrokona.



Meanwhile, the Teesta receded in Lalmonirhat but flowing above its danger level in Kurigram on Tuesday morning, according to the FFWC.



Teesta river water was flowing 37cm above the danger level at Kawnia Teesta Bridge point at 9am, submerging 25 villages and chars in five unions in Rajarhat, Ulipur and Chilmari upazilas of Kurigram.



Sarder Udoy Raihan, executive engineer of BWDB, also in-charge FFWC, said that the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Padma rivers were in rising trend, which may continue in next 24 hours. Besides, the Ganges river was steady, which may fall in next 24 hours.



All the major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country were falling and the trend may continue in next 24 hours, he added.



Sarder Udoy Raihan said that the Teesta, Dharla and Dudkumar rivers in the northern region of the country may fall in next 24 hours and the Teesta river may fall below danger level at Kaunia point.



Flood waters submerged houses in chars and the low-lying areas along the river banks. Roads and aman rice fields have also been submerged, reported our correspondents.



Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of the BWDB in Kurigram, said that the Teesa swelled in Kurigram due to the onrush of hilly waters from upstream India.



The Teesta is expected to fall below its danger mark in Kurigram in next 24 hours, he said.



Besides, the Brahmaputra, Dharla, Dudhkumar and Gangadhar rivers in Kurigram were flowing below their danger levels, he added.



BWDB Executive Engineer at Lalmonirhat Shunil Kumar said the Teesta was flowing below its danger level at Dalia point in the Teesta Barrage Area in Hatibandha upazila.



But, the Teesta was flowing above the danger level below the barrage. There is no possibility of the shoals in the Teesta getting submerged now, he added.



Abdul Quddus, chairman of Gharialdanga Union of Rajarhat upazila said that six riverside villages and chars in his union have been flooded, for which over 2,000 families have been marooned.



Farmer Nazar Ali, 67, of Ghatiashyam village of Rajarhat upazila told the Daily Observer that his family had to take shelter on the WDB dyke with their cattle on Tuesday morning as the family house had been submerged. He said that standing aman rice crop on his eight bighas of land went under water.



