Chhatra Odhikar chief Bin Yamin sent to jail

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Molla was sent to jail on Tuesday after the end of his one-day remand in a case filed with Motijheel Police Station on charge of attacking police during a demonstration against the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shakil Ahmed ordered to send him to jail.On August 7, another court placed Yamin on one-day remand. In its order, the magistrate asked police to complete interrogation of the accused within seven working days. According to the order, the detective branch of police interrogated Yamin on remand and then pleaded to the court to keep him detained in jail.Responding to the plea of DB Sub-Inspector Khan Moniruzzaman, the court ordered to send him to jail on Tuesday.Earlier, Bin Yamin got bail in a case filed by the building owner with Paltan Police Station on August 2 last on charge of vandalising Gana Odhikar Parishad office in the capital. However, the DB Sub-Inspector pleaded to the court to place Yamin on a 10-day remand after showing him arrested in a case filed with Motijheel Police Station on charges of attacking police during a demonstration against the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.The DB arrested Yamin at night on August 1 Gana Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Huque Nur alleged that the DB had arrested Bin Yamin Molla breaking the doors of his residence at Mahanagar Project in Hatirjheel of the capital.