BNP's 4-day programme begins today





BNP has announced a fresh four-day programme to press home one point demand and unconditional release of party's chairperson Khaleda Zia.



BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme in a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office in Dhaka on Tuesday.





Leaflets will be distributed across the country on Thursday demanding Khaleda Zia's release and to arrange better treatment for her in abroad, he said.



Rizvi said the party will bring out mass procession in all metropolitan cities on Friday as part of its one-point movement with the goal to oust the government.



Besides, BNP will hold road march programme across the country on Saturday, he added.



BNP has announced a fresh four-day programme to press home one point demand and unconditional release of party's chairperson Khaleda Zia.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme in a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office in Dhaka on Tuesday.He said doa-mahfil will be held in metropolitan city, district and upazila levels across the country on Wednesday seeking recovery for Khaleda Zia as her physical condition deteriorated.Leaflets will be distributed across the country on Thursday demanding Khaleda Zia's release and to arrange better treatment for her in abroad, he said.Rizvi said the party will bring out mass procession in all metropolitan cities on Friday as part of its one-point movement with the goal to oust the government.Besides, BNP will hold road march programme across the country on Saturday, he added.