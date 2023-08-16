

10 die, 1,984 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs



According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, more 10 dengue patients including the school student died till Tuesday morning. Of them, five persons died in city and the rest five persons passed away outside Dhaka.



With the inclusion the total number of deaths in dengue this year rose at 426 till to date. The death rate was recorded at 0.5 per cent.

The DGHs statement issued on Tuesday said that some 1,984 more dengue patients have admitted to different hospitals across the country. Of those, 731 patients have admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka city while the rests 1,253 admitted to other hospitals across the country.



Till to date, some 89,875 persons were admitted to the hospitals since January 1 this year. Of them, 44,396 persons were admitted in hospitals at Dhaka city and 44,479 persons at the hospitals of outside of Dhaka city. Of the total admitted patients, 9,117 persons are still under treatment while rests 80,332 persons were release after treatment.



According to Afia's father Abul Kalam Azad, the deceased Afia Jahan was a class III student of English version at the Ideal School and College. She had been suffering from fever since last week. Later on Saturday (August 12), she was admitted to a private hospital where she died on Monday.



Ideal School's assistant head teacher Rukonuzzaman Sheikh said, "We have lost three students so far who died of dengue."



