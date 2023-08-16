Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US calls for calm from China as Taiwan VP transits

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Aug 15: The United States on Monday called for calm from China, which has voiced anger over a stopover in America by Taiwan's vice president, with Washington describing the travel as routine.

William Lai, who is the frontrunner in Taiwan's presidential election next year, stopped in New York and will return via San Francisco on a trip to Paraguay, one of a dwindling number of nations to recognize Taipei.

"There is no reason to overtorque this transit into anything escalatory," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

He said it was the 11th time in the past two decades that a Taiwanese vice president has transited through the United States, which recognizes only Beijing despite its strong ties with self-governing democracy Taiwan.

"This is consistent with our One China policy. We are not interested in deviating from the status quo," Patel said.
It should not be "any kind of pretext or coercion or provocative activity,"
he said.

China has called Lai a "troublemaker" and vowed to take "resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty."

China claims Taiwan and has not ruled out using force to seize it. It launched major military exercises after Nancy Pelosi, then House speaker, visited Taiwan last year and later when President Tsai Ing-wen met top US lawmakers as she transited through the United States.

Lai is not expected to hold high-profile meetings although in remarks in New York he vowed to "resist annexation" and "uphold the value of democracy and freedom."

While not meeting him, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Mike McCaul, led a statement welcoming Lai to the United States and calling on allies to "stand with Taiwan."     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Padma swelling, Ganges steady
Chhatra Odhikar chief Bin Yamin sent to jail
Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
BNP's 4-day programme begins today
10 die, 1,984 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
US calls for calm from China as Taiwan VP transits
24 hurt in clash between KMCH students, traders
Police not to allow gayebana janaza for Sayeedi in capital


Latest News
Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft