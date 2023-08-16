Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

24 hurt in clash between KMCH students, traders

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

KHULNA, Aug 15: At least 15 students of Khulna Medical College Hospital and nine medicine traders have been injured after a clash erupted between the groups outside the hospital.

Three students among the injured - Anan from the 29th batch, and Mahadi and Dev from the 31st batch - are in critical condition, said Dr Md Mehedi Newaz, vice principal of the hospital.

Over 100 drug stores outside the hospital have been closed since the violence on Tuesday, causing suffering to patients.

"A student went to buy medicine at Biplob Medicine Corner but the store tried to charge double the rate. At one point, the staff of the store beat the student in a scuffle over the excessive charge," Newaz said.

"The students launched a protest over the attack and the traders clashed with them. At least 15 students were injured in the incident."

"Anan, Mahadi and Dev sustained head injuries. Arrangements have been made to conduct their CT scan and other tests."

The students were severely beaten due to protest against the high charge, said Intern Physician Council President Saiful Islam Antor and General Secretary Samsuzzoha Sajib, threatening a work abstention if the authorities did not arrest the attackers by Tuesday afternoon.

The Drug Traders Association's central director Zillur Rahman Jewel said the brawl broke out after the shop owner denied a 10% commission sought by the student who purchased medicine at a low cost.

At least nine traders have been injured and many other shops were damaged in the incident.

"The shops have been shut down to avoid any further clashes. The decision over reopening the shops will be taken after a discussion with the hospital and college authorities," Jewel said.

Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control after the incident, said Khulna Metropolitan Police ADC Sheikh Imran.

The law enforcers are trying to arrest the attackers. Additional police have been deployed outside the hospital and drug stores, he added.    
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Padma swelling, Ganges steady
Chhatra Odhikar chief Bin Yamin sent to jail
Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
BNP's 4-day programme begins today
10 die, 1,984 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
US calls for calm from China as Taiwan VP transits
24 hurt in clash between KMCH students, traders
Police not to allow gayebana janaza for Sayeedi in capital


Latest News
Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft