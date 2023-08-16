Video
Police not to allow gayebana janaza for Sayeedi in capital

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday said that gayebana janaza (funeral in absentia) for war crimes convict and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi will not be permitted in the capital.

The permission will not be given considering the Jamaat-Shibir activists' attack and vandalism on Monday night, he said.

The DMP commissioner came up with the remarks at a press conference over the death of Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi and the subsequent reaction at Mintu Road in the capital on Tuesday morning.

The DMP chief said that after the Fajr prayers, Jamaat-Shibir activists occupied the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital area and staged protests around the ambulance carrying Sayeedi's body.

They also vandalised some vehicles and attacked police in front of BSMMU in Dhaka's Shahbagh. War criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi died at BSMMU on Monday.

Later, police rushed to the spot and they were forced to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.  Earlier on Monday night, Delwar Hossain Sayeedi passed away while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).


