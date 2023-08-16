Video
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023
Front Page

Air Vice Marshal (retd) Sultan Mahmud no more

PM mourns death

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Valiant Freedom Fighter former Chief of Air Staff Vice Marshal (retd) Sultan Mahmud Bir Uttam passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday night at the age of 79 years.

He left behind wife one son and one daughter to mourn his death.

 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Sultan Mahmud.

In a condolence message, the premier said that Sultan Mahmud played an important role as the commanding officer of Sector-II at first and later in Sector-I during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

"Sultan Mahmud also led Bangladesh Air Force's Kilo Flight operation against Pakistani forces," she recalled.

He was awarded the Independence Award in 2018 for his special contribution in the Great Liberation War.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of this brave freedom fighter and conveyed her deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family.


