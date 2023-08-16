Not all condemned killers executed







It has been almost 14 years since the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court paved the way for the execution of 12 convicted former personnel of the Bangladesh Army for the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family on August 15, 1975.



But the verdict is yet to be fully implemented, as it has not been possible to bring back five absconders to face justice. The government efforts so far to bring the fugitives back do not appear to have been a success.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 19 in 2009 upheld a High Court verdict that confirmed death sentences of 12 people, including the five absconding killers, for the assassination of the Father of the Nation.



Since then, six killers -- Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Mohiuddin Ahmed, and Abdul Majed -- were hanged to death.



The last person to be executed was Majed, who used to live in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. He was arrested in Dhaka on April 7 in 2020, and hanged at the Dhaka Central Jail at 12:01am on April 12.



Another convict, Aziz Pasha, met a natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.



The five convicted killers, who remain fugitives, are Col (dismissed) Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haque Dalim, Maj (retd) Noor Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Rashed Chowdhury and Risaldar Moslehuddin Khan.



The government had also made global appeals in bilateral, regional and international forums to track down the culprits. However, only two of the five could be traced -- Rashed Chowdhury in the US and Noor Chowdhury in Canada.



The government is yet to trace three of the five fugitives.



Talking to this correspondent, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government is trying to bring Bangabandhu's killers Rashed Chowdhury and Nur Chowdhury back to the country.



"We are trying to overcome the obstacles in bringing Nur Chowdhury from Canada and we are holding talks with the US to bring Rashed Chowdhury back from that country," he added.



However, the Law Minister said that under Canadian law, a convicted person who is in that country cannot be extradited if he or she is sentenced to death in another country.



But, we will continue to try to bring back all convicted killers of Bangabandhu in order to fully implement the apex court verdict regarding the case, he noted.



Responding to a query about the formation of commission, the Law Minister said that an investigation commission will be formed to identify the culprits behind the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family.



The Law Ministry has already finalised the draft of a law for constituting a commission to identify the conspirators.

A bill on the law will be placed before the parliament if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approves it and then the commission will be formed, the Law Minister added.



The full execution of the apex court verdict regarding the murder of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman remains remote as the government's efforts to bring back five fugitive killers have yet to see any significant progress.It has been almost 14 years since the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court paved the way for the execution of 12 convicted former personnel of the Bangladesh Army for the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family on August 15, 1975.But the verdict is yet to be fully implemented, as it has not been possible to bring back five absconders to face justice. The government efforts so far to bring the fugitives back do not appear to have been a success.The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 19 in 2009 upheld a High Court verdict that confirmed death sentences of 12 people, including the five absconding killers, for the assassination of the Father of the Nation.Since then, six killers -- Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Mohiuddin Ahmed, and Abdul Majed -- were hanged to death.The last person to be executed was Majed, who used to live in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. He was arrested in Dhaka on April 7 in 2020, and hanged at the Dhaka Central Jail at 12:01am on April 12.Another convict, Aziz Pasha, met a natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.The five convicted killers, who remain fugitives, are Col (dismissed) Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haque Dalim, Maj (retd) Noor Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Rashed Chowdhury and Risaldar Moslehuddin Khan.The government had also made global appeals in bilateral, regional and international forums to track down the culprits. However, only two of the five could be traced -- Rashed Chowdhury in the US and Noor Chowdhury in Canada.The government is yet to trace three of the five fugitives.Talking to this correspondent, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government is trying to bring Bangabandhu's killers Rashed Chowdhury and Nur Chowdhury back to the country."We are trying to overcome the obstacles in bringing Nur Chowdhury from Canada and we are holding talks with the US to bring Rashed Chowdhury back from that country," he added.However, the Law Minister said that under Canadian law, a convicted person who is in that country cannot be extradited if he or she is sentenced to death in another country.But, we will continue to try to bring back all convicted killers of Bangabandhu in order to fully implement the apex court verdict regarding the case, he noted.Responding to a query about the formation of commission, the Law Minister said that an investigation commission will be formed to identify the culprits behind the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family.The Law Ministry has already finalised the draft of a law for constituting a commission to identify the conspirators.A bill on the law will be placed before the parliament if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approves it and then the commission will be formed, the Law Minister added.