AL holds discussion on Nat'l Mourning Day today

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will hold a discussion marking the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of the greatest Bangali of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center at 3.30pm today (Wednesday).AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has requested all concern to attended the meeting on time. �BSS