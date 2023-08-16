CTTC continues search for militants in Kulaura hills





MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 15: Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) identified 17 suspected militants who were arrested from Achhkarabad Bazar under Karmadha union Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar. They are active of members of 'Imam Mahmuder Kafela', a new militant outfit.



The CTTC claimed that physician Sohel Tanzim, who fled from a militant hideout during the raid of a law enforcement agency, is also among the held.





Based on some information given by the arrested suspected militants, the team started the raid at Tattiuli village under Karmadha union of the upazila and its surrounding hilly areas.



Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit Chief Md Asaduzzaman is leading the operation.



Earlier, on Monday morning, local people caught 17 suspected militants from Achhkarabad Bazar under Karmadha union. Later, on information, police reached the spot and took them into custody.



The CTTC members on August 12 busted a militant den in East Taktiuli of the district and arrested 10 suspected militants from the house.



Tanzim s father has filed a general diary (GD) at Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj regarding the disappearance. Earlier on August 12, Sohail Tanzi's wife Maisha Islam, 20, was arrested from a militant hideout in East Tatriuli village on the border of Kamardha Union.



Others 17 militants were identified as are Jewel Mahmud, 28, of Bagatipara, Natore, Abir Hossain, 20, of Santhia, Pabna, Ariful Islam, 34, of Rupganj, Narayanganj, Fahim Khan, 17, of Mollapara, Jashore Sadar, Solaiman, 19 of Bakshiganj, Jamalpur, Ataikular of Pabna.



Al Mamun Islam, 20, Rafiqul Islam, 38, Ramur Sadman Arefin alias Fahim, 21, of Cox's Bazar, Irteza Hasnat alias Labib, 19, Rahat Mandal, 24 of Gobindganj, Mehedi Hasan, 23, of East Chiraipara, Madaripur, Jewel Sheikh, 24, of Tala, Satkhira, Ashidul Islam, 29, of Sariakandi, Bogura, Mamun Islam, 19, of Ataiku, Pabna, Jhenaidah Tanzil Rana, 24, of Chichachal in Sadar and Koel, 24 of Dhanbari in Tangail.



According to the CTTC, Rahat and Mehdi Hasan, among those detained, graduated in mechanical engineering from Yangzhou University in China. Meanwhile, Mehdi returned to the country a month ago. And Rahat returned 10 days ago.



MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 15: Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) identified 17 suspected militants who were arrested from Achhkarabad Bazar under Karmadha union Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar. They are active of members of 'Imam Mahmuder Kafela', a new militant outfit.The CTTC claimed that physician Sohel Tanzim, who fled from a militant hideout during the raid of a law enforcement agency, is also among the held.The CTTC again started their operation at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday morning in search of more militant hideouts in the hilly areas.Based on some information given by the arrested suspected militants, the team started the raid at Tattiuli village under Karmadha union of the upazila and its surrounding hilly areas.Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit Chief Md Asaduzzaman is leading the operation.Earlier, on Monday morning, local people caught 17 suspected militants from Achhkarabad Bazar under Karmadha union. Later, on information, police reached the spot and took them into custody.The CTTC members on August 12 busted a militant den in East Taktiuli of the district and arrested 10 suspected militants from the house.Tanzim s father has filed a general diary (GD) at Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj regarding the disappearance. Earlier on August 12, Sohail Tanzi's wife Maisha Islam, 20, was arrested from a militant hideout in East Tatriuli village on the border of Kamardha Union.Others 17 militants were identified as are Jewel Mahmud, 28, of Bagatipara, Natore, Abir Hossain, 20, of Santhia, Pabna, Ariful Islam, 34, of Rupganj, Narayanganj, Fahim Khan, 17, of Mollapara, Jashore Sadar, Solaiman, 19 of Bakshiganj, Jamalpur, Ataikular of Pabna.Al Mamun Islam, 20, Rafiqul Islam, 38, Ramur Sadman Arefin alias Fahim, 21, of Cox's Bazar, Irteza Hasnat alias Labib, 19, Rahat Mandal, 24 of Gobindganj, Mehedi Hasan, 23, of East Chiraipara, Madaripur, Jewel Sheikh, 24, of Tala, Satkhira, Ashidul Islam, 29, of Sariakandi, Bogura, Mamun Islam, 19, of Ataiku, Pabna, Jhenaidah Tanzil Rana, 24, of Chichachal in Sadar and Koel, 24 of Dhanbari in Tangail.According to the CTTC, Rahat and Mehdi Hasan, among those detained, graduated in mechanical engineering from Yangzhou University in China. Meanwhile, Mehdi returned to the country a month ago. And Rahat returned 10 days ago.