

Nation recalls Bangabandhu



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangali ever and an incomparable leader of all time, along with most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975 and this carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter in the nation's history.



The martyrs included Bangabandhu's eldest son Sheikh Kamal, second son Sheikh Jamal, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Parveen Jamal Rozi, youngest son ten-year-old Sheikh Russell, younger brother Sheikh Abu Nasser, nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni along with his pregnant wife Begum Arju Moni and Bangabandhu's brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat.

Bangabandhu's chief security officer Colonel Jamil Uddin Ahmad was also killed on the fateful night.



Father of the Nation's two daughters Sheikh Hasina, now Prime Minister, and Sheikh Rehana escaped the planned assassination as they were staying abroad.



To mark the National Mourning Day, the government, various socio-cultural, political and professional organisations, including ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, chalked out programmes to observe the day.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to the nation's Founding President by placing wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 6:30am in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.



A guard of honour was given by the armed forces and prayer was offered there.



Cabinet members, lawmakers, leaders of political parties, socio-cultural organizations and government bodies as well as a cross section of people also paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also placed wreaths at the Banani Graveyard on the graves of the family members of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who were brutally killed on August 15 in 1975.



The Prime Minister also paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at about 11:53am. She also offered Fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs.



After placing the wreath, the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independence.



A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the armed forces gave a state salute on the occasion, while the bugle played the last post.



Along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the Prime Minister then offered Fateha and munajat at the grave seeking eternal peace of departed souls of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib and other martyrs of August 15.



Speaker, cabinet members, chiefs of the three services, IGP and prime minister's family members were present.



Prayers were also offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.



Flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, later placed another wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.



Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also paid homage to Bangabandhu by laying wreath at his grave.



Leaders of different associate bodies of AL and its front organizations also laid wreaths at Bangabandhu's grave.



Later, Sheikh Hasina arrived at Tungipara, the ancestral home of Bangabandhu, by a helicopter at 11:35 am on Tuesday, after placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka as part of the national programme.



Marking the day, special doa and munajat were offered at mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zuhr prayers. Special prayers were also offered at temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship across the country.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin hosted a milad and doa mahfil at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban after Asr prayers, marking the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation.



Earlier, a brief discussion on the occasion was held before Asr prayers.



The Head of State, President's Military Secretary Maj Gen Salahuddin Islam, Secretary Sampad Barua, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, among others, took part in the discussion.



Bangabhaban Jame Masjid Pesh Imam Maulana Muhammad Saiful Kabir conducted the doa mahfil.



A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other family members, who faced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.



Doa was also offered seeking peace and prosperity of Bangladesh as well as the world and the Muslim Ummah.



Family members of the President, secretaries concerned, civil and military officials and employees of the Bangabhaban also attended the milad and doa mahfil.



Special supplements were published by national dailies and periodicals highlighting the significance of the day.



The Department of Films and Publications (DFP) printed posters for distribution across the country. Posters in English were dispatched to Bangladesh diplomatic missions abroad.



The Department of Mass Communication screened documentary films on the life and works of Bangabandhu across the country.



The Press Information Department (PID) organised a weeklong photo exhibition at the Bangladesh Secretariat. Regional Information Offices under PID also arranged photo exhibitions at divisional cities.



Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television broadcasted special programmes to mark the day.



All educational institutions including public and private schools, madrasas, colleges and universities arranged discussions, recitation of poem, essay writing and painting competitions, art exhibition, hamd-naath competition and doa mahfil.



In line with the national programmes, discussion, doa mahfil and other programmes were also held at district and upazila towns.



All city corporations, municipalities and union parishads of the country arranged programmes to mark the day.

The programme at Dhanmondi and Banani in the capital and Tungipara in Gopalganj broadcast live by Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television.



Private television channels, FM radio and community radios broadcast Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television's programmes on the day.



Bangladesh missions abroad hoisted the national flag at half-mast and organized discussions to mark the day.



The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate and front organs chalked out several programmes to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Mourning Day.



National and party flags were kept at half-mast and black flags were hoisted atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and central office since the sunrise.



AL leaders and activists paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.



Tributes were also paid to other martyrs of August 15 by placing wreaths at their graves in Banani graveyard. Special munajat, offering of fateha and milad mahfil were held there.



A delegation of AL Central Working Committee, Gopalganj district and Tungipara upazila units of the party paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at noon. Fateha offering, milad and doa mahfil were arranged there.



Besides, other associate bodies and front organs of AL including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Juba League, Krishak League and Swechchhasebak League paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.



They also arranged separate programmes including food distribution among the low income people respectively marking the day.



Apart from paying floral tributes to the portrait of the Father of the Nation, Captain Mansur Ali Foundation also organized a discussion and doa mahfil. The discussion meeting was conducted by its General Secretary Advocate Md Mujibur Rahman and chaired by the organization's Chairman Sehreen Selim (Ripon). Leaders of different levels of Sirajganj were present at this time.



On August 16 (today), a discussion will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at 3:30pm. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair it.

