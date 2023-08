War crimes convict and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was buried at their family graveyard at Masimpur in Pirojpur municipality around 3:15 pm on Tuesday.



Earlier around 1:25 pm, his namaz-e-janaza was held. Jamaat-e-Islami's Acting Ameer Professor Mujibur Rahman performed the prayer. He was laid to rest beside his elder son's grave.

War crimes convict and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was buried at their family graveyard at Masimpur in Pirojpur municipality around 3:15 pm on Tuesday.Earlier around 1:25 pm, his namaz-e-janaza was held. Jamaat-e-Islami's Acting Ameer Professor Mujibur Rahman performed the prayer. He was laid to rest beside his elder son's grave.His Gayebana janaza was held in 63 districts except Dhaka at the same time.