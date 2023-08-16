BNP mourns Sayeedi's death







In separate messages of condolence sent to the media early Tuesday, the party also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Sayeedi and conveyed profound sympathy to his bereaved family members, relatives, fans, and well-wishers.



This is for the first time BNP mourned the death of any convicted war criminal of Jamaat as the party remained silent earlier when the top Jamaat leaders were hanged on charges of crimes against humanity.

Sayeedi, 83, passed away around 8:40 pm on Monday while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). In his condolence message, Fakhrul said he is deeply saddened at the death of Sayeedi as a prisoner.



Describing the Jamaat leader as an internationally renowned Islamic scholar, he said Sayeedi inspired the people of Bangladesh and other countries of the world toward the enlightened path of Islam.



Fakhrul said the Jamaat leader was compassionate towards pious people and he devoted himself to the practice and propagation of pure Islamic knowledge among people.



He was a patient and eloquent speaker in the Parliament, the BNP leader said.



Fakhrul said though Sayeedi had been in jail for 13 years with serious illness and he was not provided with proper treatment. "His death will remain as an unprecedented example of the cruelty of the autocratic ruler." �UNB



