Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP mourns Sayeedi's death

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BNP has expressed deep shock over the death of Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former MP Delawar Hossain Sayeedi, who was sentenced to jail unto death for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

In separate messages of condolence sent to the media early Tuesday, the party also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Sayeedi and conveyed profound sympathy to his bereaved family members, relatives, fans, and well-wishers.

This is for the first time BNP mourned the death of any convicted war criminal of Jamaat as the party remained silent earlier when the top Jamaat leaders were hanged on charges of crimes against humanity.  

Sayeedi, 83, passed away around 8:40 pm on Monday while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). In his condolence message, Fakhrul said he is deeply saddened at  the death of Sayeedi as a prisoner.

Describing the Jamaat leader as an internationally renowned Islamic scholar, he said Sayeedi inspired the people of Bangladesh and other countries of the world toward the enlightened path of Islam.

Fakhrul said the Jamaat leader was compassionate towards pious people and he devoted himself to the practice and propagation of pure Islamic knowledge among people.

He was a patient and eloquent speaker in the Parliament, the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said though Sayeedi had been in jail for 13 years with serious illness and he was not provided with proper treatment. "His death will remain as an unprecedented example of the cruelty of the autocratic ruler."    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sayeedi laid to rest beside elder son in Pirojpur
BNP mourns Sayeedi's death
Shibir activists engage in clashes at Baitul Mukarram Several people detained
4 die in illegal chemical warehouse fire at Keraniganj
Anti-liberation forces led by BNP still conspiring against country: Quader
Commission to be formed to identify plotters of Bangabandhu killing: Anis
Zia was behind Aug 15 killings, Tarique behind Aug 21: Hasan
24 hurt in clash between KMCH students, traders


Latest News
Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft