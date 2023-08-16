4 die in illegal chemical warehouse fire at Keraniganj





Four members of a family, including a child, were burned to death and seven were injured in a fire that broke out at an illegal warehouse storing chemicals in Godarbag area of Keraniganj early Tuesday.



The deceased were identified as Jasmin Akter Ratri,38, and her daughters Meena Akter,20, Isha,18 and one and a half year old Tayeba.





The injured were rescued and rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), he said.



"The injured are being treated at the hospital," said Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.



On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 6:15 am, said Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service (in charge of Dhaka South) Samsuzzaman.



Besides, more than 100 people living around the warehouse fell sick inhaling toxic gas after the chemical warehouse caught fire.



