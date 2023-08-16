Anti-liberation forces led by BNP still conspiring against country: Quader







Anti-liberation forces under the leadership of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are still plotting against the country, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Tuesday.He urged the countrymen to stand firm against the conspirators and resist them.The minister said this after paying tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the 48th anniversary of his martyrdom and the National Mourning Day. �UNB