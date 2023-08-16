Video
Home Back Page

Commission to be formed to identify plotters of Bangabandhu killing: Anis

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Tuesday that the government would form a commission to identify the plotters of killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

Seaking at a discussion marking the 48th death anniversary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day at Akhaura, Brahmanbaria, Anisul Huq said, "There was a plot. We have to identify those plotters and unmask them before the nation".

One killer is living in the USA and one in Canada. The government is trying to bring them, he said.

He said that a bill has prepared for forming the commission, after getting approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it would be presented in  Parliament for its approval.

"We are not identifying the masterminds out of vengeance. The commission's focus will be on disseminating accurate historical accounts," Anisul Huq said.

The purpose of this killing was to destroy Bangladesh, he said, adding, the assassins were well aware that by killing Bangabandhu and his family, they would be able to destroy the spirit of the nation.

The conspirators behind this heinous act were opposed to the very existence of Bangladesh, he said, adding, until the absconding murderers were brought back and the judgment of the murderers' trial is fully implemented, I will keep trying to bring them back.


