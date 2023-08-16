Video
latest
Home Back Page

Zia was behind Aug 15 killings, Tarique behind Aug 21: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that Ziaur Rahman was behind August 15, 1975 killings and Tarique Rahman carried out the grenade attack on August 21, 2004 with the consent of Khaleda Zia and now BNP is doing politics of burning people.

The minister came up with the remarks after paying homage at Banani graveyard in the capital to the Bangabandhu's family members who were killed on August 15, 1975.

Earlier, he paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32.

The broadcasting minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members including his wife Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, were killed on August 15, 1975. Never in the history of the nation has there been such a painful day, he said.

"Even when Hazrat Imam Hussain was slaughtered in the desert of Karbala, women and children were spared. But on the black night of August 15, 1975, 10-year-old Sheikh Russell, 4-year-old Sukanta Babu, 8-year-old Arif Serniabat, 12-year-old Baby Serniabat, pregnant Arzu Moni were killed," he said.

Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Naser and none of Bangabandhu's family were spared by the killers, he added.    �UNB


