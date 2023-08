Judge Begum Mafroza Parveen of the tribunal passed the order after rejecting his bail plea.



On August 10, Mafroza Parveen accepted a report filed by the police in a case of raping a woman and issued an arrest warrant against the SI. The Dhaka Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 on Monday sent police Sub-Inspector Shariful Islam to jail in a rape case.Judge Begum Mafroza Parveen of the tribunal passed the order after rejecting his bail plea.Shariful was posted at the Service Training Centre of Satkhira Police Line.On August 10, Mafroza Parveen accepted a report filed by the police in a case of raping a woman and issued an arrest warrant against the SI.