Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Newly-wed couple found dead in M'sing

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

MYMENSINGH, Aug 15: A newly-wed couple was found dead at a house at Churkhai Kandapara in Sadar upazila of Mymensingh district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Julhas Uddin, 26, son of Ahmed Ali and Anjana Khatun, 24, wife of Suruj Ali.
Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said Julhas and Anjana got married 8/9 months ago and Anjana was 5-month pregnant.
Getting no response from the house of the couple for a long time in the morning, local people peeped through the tin-roof of the house and found Julhas hanging from the ceiling of the room while Anjana lying on the bed, said the OC.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.
Primarily it is suspected that Julhas killed himself after strangling his wife to death, said the OC.
The actual reason behind the deaths could be known after getting the autopsy report, he said.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SI Shariful sent to jail
Newly-wed couple found dead in M'sing
Man dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
JCD protests Info Minister’s remarks on BNP women leaders
C-19: 37 more cases in 24hrs
HC stays suspension of Cumilla University student by VC
Ex-state minister Redwan jailed for 3 years
Nat'l Mourning Day observed in Ctg


Latest News
Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft