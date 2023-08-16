Newly-wed couple found dead in M'sing





MYMENSINGH, Aug 15: A newly-wed couple was found dead at a house at Churkhai Kandapara in Sadar upazila of Mymensingh district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Julhas Uddin, 26, son of Ahmed Ali and Anjana Khatun, 24, wife of Suruj Ali.Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said Julhas and Anjana got married 8/9 months ago and Anjana was 5-month pregnant.Getting no response from the house of the couple for a long time in the morning, local people peeped through the tin-roof of the house and found Julhas hanging from the ceiling of the room while Anjana lying on the bed, said the OC.On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.Primarily it is suspected that Julhas killed himself after strangling his wife to death, said the OC.The actual reason behind the deaths could be known after getting the autopsy report, he said. �UNB