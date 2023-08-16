Man dies in Cox's Bazar landslide





COX'S BAZAR, Aug 15: A 65-year-old man died in a landslide in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Azam, resident of Purbalar para area of Jhelongjha in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Rafiqul Islam said a big chunk of mud from a hill at Purba Larpara collapsed on Azam around 9:00 am.After hearing his wife's screams, locals rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the OC. �UNB