JCD protests Info Minister’s remarks on BNP women leaders







JCD's DU chapter President Khorshed Alam Sohel and Ariful Islam said that such remarks flout political decency and reflects Awami League's anti-women political attitude.



"AL's leaders and activists at grassroots and their student party get involved in rape and sexual harassment due to such comments made by senior AL leaders," the JCD leaders said according to a press release of the DU chapter of JCD.

The JCD leaders said that Hasan Mahmud lost the moral ground to remain a minister and be in politics.



They demanded of Hasan Mahmud to withdraw his remarks and seek apology from all the women in the country.



They protested against Hasan Mahmud for saying at a meeting at National Press Club on August 11, "There will be no benefit in going to foreigners. Please stop going to the foreigners with your well dressed women leaders at night. It will be of no use."



Dhaka University (DU) chapter of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Sunday protested against Information and Broadcast Minister and Awami League Joint-Secretary Hasan Mahmud's 'derogatory remarks' about women leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party.JCD's DU chapter President Khorshed Alam Sohel and Ariful Islam said that such remarks flout political decency and reflects Awami League's anti-women political attitude."AL's leaders and activists at grassroots and their student party get involved in rape and sexual harassment due to such comments made by senior AL leaders," the JCD leaders said according to a press release of the DU chapter of JCD.The JCD leaders said that Hasan Mahmud lost the moral ground to remain a minister and be in politics.They demanded of Hasan Mahmud to withdraw his remarks and seek apology from all the women in the country.They protested against Hasan Mahmud for saying at a meeting at National Press Club on August 11, "There will be no benefit in going to foreigners. Please stop going to the foreigners with your well dressed women leaders at night. It will be of no use."