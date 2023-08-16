HC stays suspension of Cumilla University student by VC







A bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice Md Ali Reza also issued a rule asking the CU authorities and the government to explain why suspension of student Monwar, campus correspondent of the daily Jaijai Din, should not be declared as illegal.



Monwar, 24, is an M A class student in the English Department at Cumilla University.

He has been campus correspondent of Bangla daily Jaijaidin since 2019. The bench issued the order and rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Iqbal Monwar challenging the legality of suspension order.



Later, Advocate Sihab Uddin Khan, counsel for the petitioner, said that there is no legal bar for his client to attend classes and appear in exams of the university following the order.



On July 31, Monwar Campus Correspondent of Daily Jai Jai Din, published a report allegedly distorting the statement of Vice Chancellor AFM Abdul Moin.



On August 9, a legal notice was served on Education Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Cumilla University VC, Pro Vice Chancellor, the Registrar, the Proctor, Public Relations Officer, and Chairman of the Marketing Department of CU seeking withdrawal of the suspension order.



The legal notice also said that there is no evidence that the statement of the VC was distorted and that Monwar was suspended out of personal wrath of the Vice Chancellor.



It also said that, according to Section 32 of Cumilla University Act 2006, there should be a disciplinary board but there is no existence such board. So the suspension order issued by the Cumilla University administration is illegal and beyond the purview of its jurisdiction.



Monwar performed his professional duty, said the notice.



If VC has any problem with the report then he could lodge complaint about it with the press council but without doing it, the VC misused his powers by suspending the student, said the notice.



On July 31, a report titled "Corruption is the reason for development in Bangladesh: C U VC" was published in the daily, detailing some remarks made by VC AFM Abdul Moyeen at a university function.



The High Court Division on Sunday stayed for six months suspension of Cumilla University (CU) student Mohammad Iqbal Monwar by CU Vice Chancellor on August 2 for a report allegedly distorting the statement of the Vice-Chancellor on corruption.A bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice Md Ali Reza also issued a rule asking the CU authorities and the government to explain why suspension of student Monwar, campus correspondent of the daily Jaijai Din, should not be declared as illegal.Monwar, 24, is an M A class student in the English Department at Cumilla University.He has been campus correspondent of Bangla daily Jaijaidin since 2019. The bench issued the order and rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Iqbal Monwar challenging the legality of suspension order.Later, Advocate Sihab Uddin Khan, counsel for the petitioner, said that there is no legal bar for his client to attend classes and appear in exams of the university following the order.On July 31, Monwar Campus Correspondent of Daily Jai Jai Din, published a report allegedly distorting the statement of Vice Chancellor AFM Abdul Moin.On August 9, a legal notice was served on Education Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Cumilla University VC, Pro Vice Chancellor, the Registrar, the Proctor, Public Relations Officer, and Chairman of the Marketing Department of CU seeking withdrawal of the suspension order.The legal notice also said that there is no evidence that the statement of the VC was distorted and that Monwar was suspended out of personal wrath of the Vice Chancellor.It also said that, according to Section 32 of Cumilla University Act 2006, there should be a disciplinary board but there is no existence such board. So the suspension order issued by the Cumilla University administration is illegal and beyond the purview of its jurisdiction.Monwar performed his professional duty, said the notice.If VC has any problem with the report then he could lodge complaint about it with the press council but without doing it, the VC misused his powers by suspending the student, said the notice.On July 31, a report titled "Corruption is the reason for development in Bangladesh: C U VC" was published in the daily, detailing some remarks made by VC AFM Abdul Moyeen at a university function.