Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Graft Case

Ex-state minister Redwan jailed for 3 years

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Court Correspondent


A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced former State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Redwan Ahmed to three years imprisonment in a case filed over embezzling Tk 50 lakh from the fund of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, a welfare fund for freedom fighters.

Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of Special Judge Court-2 delivered the verdict and also fined the convict Tk 50 lakh.
Anti-Corruption Commission's Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam said that the court also issued an arrest warrant against absconding Redwan.

According to the case statement, Freedom Fighter Nurul Islam filed the case against Redwan Ahmed for embezzling Tk 50 lakh from the funds of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad with Ramna Police Station on February 15, 2007.

ACC's Deputy Director Md Abul Hossain investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SI Shariful sent to jail
Newly-wed couple found dead in M'sing
Man dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
JCD protests Info Minister’s remarks on BNP women leaders
C-19: 37 more cases in 24hrs
HC stays suspension of Cumilla University student by VC
Ex-state minister Redwan jailed for 3 years
Nat'l Mourning Day observed in Ctg


Latest News
Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft