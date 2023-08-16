Ex-state minister Redwan jailed for 3 years





A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced former State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Redwan Ahmed to three years imprisonment in a case filed over embezzling Tk 50 lakh from the fund of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, a welfare fund for freedom fighters.



Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of Special Judge Court-2 delivered the verdict and also fined the convict Tk 50 lakh.





According to the case statement, Freedom Fighter Nurul Islam filed the case against Redwan Ahmed for embezzling Tk 50 lakh from the funds of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad with Ramna Police Station on February 15, 2007.



ACC's Deputy Director Md Abul Hossain investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet.



