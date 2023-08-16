Nat'l Mourning Day observed in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, Aug 15: People of Chattogram city and its adjacent areas on Tuesday observed National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and solemnity.Apart from Chattogram city, north and south district units of Awami League (AL) and its front organisations, Chattogram City Corporation, Metropolitan and district police, different socio-cultural organisations, district administration, educational institutions, professional bodies, different government departments chalked out various programmes to observe the day.The day's programmes started with hoisting of national flags at half-mast atop of all the public, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private buildings in the city and district, placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussion meeting.Wearing black badges, officials, political leaders, freedom fighters, heads of different organizations, institutions and departments and commoners placed wreaths at the Mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the morning.The day's programmes also included milad mahfil, food distribution, screening documentary and holding special prayers in mosque and others religious institutions, poetry recitation, essay and quiz competitions on the life and works of Bangabandhu, exhibition of films, playing of the historic March 7 speeches of Bangabandhu in 41 wards of the city corporation, tree plantation and blood donation. �BSS