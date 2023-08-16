

Amina Mashiur’s 20th death anniv today



On this occasion, various programmes have been chalked out including milad mahfil, Qurankhwani and food distribution programme among the destitute people of Dhaka and at her hometown in Dimla upazila of Nilphamari district.



Amina Mashiur was the wife of late veteran politician and senior minister Mashiur Rahman (Jadu Mia).

She was the first women affairs secretary of National Awami Party (Bhashani). She actively has taken part in various mass movements including the 69's mass uprising during the then East Pakistan regime.



On this eve of her death anniversary her family members requested all concerns to express their prayer seeking the salvation of her departed soul, a press release said.



