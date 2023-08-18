Benefits of morning walk





Joydebpur, Gazipur Dear SirAn early morning walk is a blessing since it is the best exercise among all for a healthy life. Taking in fresh oxygen by walking around trees makes the mind and body cool and fresh. Actually, the freshness and mist that you feel in the early morning is hard to find in later parts of the day and it has countless benefits. It is also termed as the best medicine that is good for the heart. It can reduce high blood pressure as well as high cholesterol, both of which contribute to heart diseases. It is estimated that three hours of brisk walking each week can lower the risk of heart diseases. And it can help strengthen the bones and joints.Truly, taking a walk regularly is one of the optimal things you can do for your body. It promotes muscular development. No doubt, the oxygen that you get early in the morning also gives you a great amount of energy. By constantly moving your joints you stimulate your blood circulation in a way that can be only completed with your daily morning exercise.Hamid HasanJoydebpur, Gazipur