We pin hopes on pension scheme







The current social safety network which was first started as a relief programme during 1970s have been playing a commendable role in contributing to the reduction of poverty and vulnerability in the country. Our safety net programmes are mainly offering support and financial assistance for the elderly, widows and persons with-disabilities and providing training to working age men and women for their employment.



There is a provision that the beneficiaries of the government's present social safety net programmes are entitled to buy the packages under the universal pension scheme. But in this case, they have to give up their social safety net benefits.

Actually, universal pension scheme adds to the government's protection coverage system of its citizens. And initially, this pension scheme will be offered in four categories-Probash, Progati, Shurakha and Samata.



The most important factor of this universal pension scheme is that it has zeroed in on the protection of the poor and low-income group by bringing them under the coverage.



For instance, Samata scheme is planned for the marginalized poor with government's support. In this category, scheme holder's monthly installment is fixed at Tk 1,000, of which government will pay Tk 500 and the rest will be paid by the beneficiary.



Another scheme, the Shurokha package is designed for the self-employed and the informal sector workers like farmers, rickshaw pullers and day labourers. They could deposit Tk 1,000, Tk 2,000, Tk 3,000 or Tk 5,000 a month and the monthly pension they could receive between Tk 1,530 and Tk 172,327.



Progoti scheme is for private sector employees. In this category, employers are supposed to pay 50 percent of their employees' monthly installments of Tk 2,000, Tk 3,000 and Tk 5,000. If private companies do not pay for their employees, they (employees) could buy the schemes for themselves.



Our migrant workers have the opportunity to avail themselves of benefits of the universal pension scheme. There are three installment options for them like Tk 5,000, Tk 7,500 and Tk 10,000 and these installments should be paid in foreign currency.



If an expatriate of 18 years of age pays a monthly installment of Tk 10,000, after 42 years, he or she is entitled to withdraw a monthly amount of Tk 3,44,655. Similarly, a private sector employee, if he or she puts in a monthly deposit of Tk 5,000, he or she will be receiving a monthly benefit of Tk 1,72,327 after the same 42 years.



We are in view that the universal pension scheme would bring about a palpable change to the life of country's citizens as a whole.



