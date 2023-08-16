

Bangladesh’s journey towards achieving gender equality



For instance, in the case of the fact 'Chairman,' it is not always possible to make certain gender equality with the usage of the phrase chair or chairperson. But this is the start of sowing a seed to convey gender equality. Ensuring land possession and land management by men as well as women, having the ability to talk equally and get identical opportunities, being capable of doing business, journeying, and moving, and being free from physical harm, violence, safety risks, etc. are the key indicators of gender equality. Looking at these signs within the context of Bangladesh, it is seen that some are on the way to achieving and some are hard for us to attain.



Renowned Communication Specialist, Jane Collins expressed her unwavering belief in the transformative potential of SDG 5. "Achieving gender equality isn't only a moral imperative, but it is also pivotal for the overall progress and well-being of societies. By prioritizing SDG 5 and working together, we can create a world where women and girls are truly empowered, and gender equality is a lived reality," she stated.

According to the SDG Report 2021, Bangladesh's overall performance position is 109 out of 165 countries providing statistics on the implementation of sustainable goals. Moreover, research conducted by the World Bank's found that women do not face many obstacles in traveling and moving in this country.



Hence, in our country, the family laws of Bangladesh are dependent on religion. A woman cannot move forward because she does not own the land. Furthermore, Article 28(2) of the Constitution provides for equal rights for men and women, but restrictions on land ownership remain. Every woman has a guardian like a husband, father, or brother and they are the owners of the land.



The World Bank has conducted research in 190 countries on the position of equality, while Bangladesh is ranked 174. This is not a happy picture for Bangladesh. About 53.3% of women in Bangladesh are victims of gender-based violence, the highest in South Asia. In addition, 82% of married women in this country are gender-based and victims of sexual violence, which hinders them from achieving their full potential. Before the age of 18, 51 percent of girls in this country are married, the highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia.



It is a matter of great sorrow that, physical, sexual, and psychological abuse of women has extended substantially through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of marriage, college dropouts have improved. Gender equality in number one and secondary education has been performed. But as they get older, the dropout rate will increase for ladies. This is, in most cases, women are married and boys are involved in dangerous infant labor. Violence against women or the process of their degradation has not stopped.



To achieve gender equality, Bangladesh has several policies and laws such as the Constitution of Bangladesh, Women Development Policy 2011, UDHR, Five Year Plan, SDG Goal-5, CEDAW, election manifestos of political parties, etc. The Government of Bangladesh has amended the 'Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2016' as a preventive measure to prevent child marriage completely in Bangladesh. One of the goals of SDG 5 is to "end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere". In this regard, Article 28 (2) of the Constitution of Bangladesh in the country has been said to ensure equal rights of women with men in all spheres of the state and public life.



According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Bangladesh is ranked 65th out of 156 countries in the world to address gender inequality. Bangladesh ranks seventh in women's empowerment in politics and fifth consecutively among South Asian countries. In this country, our Honorable Prime Minister, the Speaker, and the Leader of the Opposition are women. As a result of various initiatives of the present government, the country is gradually moving forward on the path of development through the successful participation of women in all fields including diplomacy, judiciary, administration, business, politics, armed forces, peacekeeping missions, and law enforcement agencies. The contribution of women in various fields, including health care, is significant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, women have come a long way in the use of mobile technology.



Presently, more than twenty percent of the participants of the national assembly are ladies, at the same time as the share of women contributors in various nearby government posts is more than 25 percent. Despite this kind of success, gender equality has not reached the desired level.



According to The Sustainable Development Report 2021: The Decadence of Action for the SDGs, Bangladesh has significant challenges to this goal. However, in this case, Bangladesh's work activities have increased significantly. Bangladesh has not been able to implement the desired level of activity in any of the five indicators. Bangladesh has made substantial progress in all three indicators of this objective. The three indicators are meeting family planning needs through modern methods, the ratio of education to men to women, and the male-female ratio in the labor force.



Therefore, to properly identify the potential challenges and become a developed country by 2041, it is necessary to achieve the desired results of 9 goals and 14 indicators of SDG Goal 5. To achieve gender equality, Bangladesh must move forward by following several policies and laws. Women and children are the most vulnerable to abuse and deprivation in any disaster. Therefore, the issue of climate change should also be added to the issue of violence against women.



From birth, society has taught a woman that where she is born is her father's house, and where she is getting married is her father's house. She does not belong to a home of his own. Women need to understand that this world is their home, and where I live is my home. Therefore, there is a need to ensure women's land ownership based on religious laws in Bangladesh. In addition, the proportion of time spent on unpaid household work by gender, age, and location should be seriously considered.



The writer is a development professional working as a Deputy Manager at Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)



One of the key components of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2023 is gender equality with an aim to gain gender equality globally as well as empower all women and girls. However, earlier than we get too deep into gender equality, it is far more satisfactory to study what commonly apprehend as sustainable development. The United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) believes that sustainable development is socially suitable environmentally friendly human-targeted growth. Needless to say, justice is at the coronary heart of this improvement where everyone is part and an accomplice in this international improvement system.For instance, in the case of the fact 'Chairman,' it is not always possible to make certain gender equality with the usage of the phrase chair or chairperson. But this is the start of sowing a seed to convey gender equality. Ensuring land possession and land management by men as well as women, having the ability to talk equally and get identical opportunities, being capable of doing business, journeying, and moving, and being free from physical harm, violence, safety risks, etc. are the key indicators of gender equality. Looking at these signs within the context of Bangladesh, it is seen that some are on the way to achieving and some are hard for us to attain.Renowned Communication Specialist, Jane Collins expressed her unwavering belief in the transformative potential of SDG 5. "Achieving gender equality isn't only a moral imperative, but it is also pivotal for the overall progress and well-being of societies. By prioritizing SDG 5 and working together, we can create a world where women and girls are truly empowered, and gender equality is a lived reality," she stated.According to the SDG Report 2021, Bangladesh's overall performance position is 109 out of 165 countries providing statistics on the implementation of sustainable goals. Moreover, research conducted by the World Bank's found that women do not face many obstacles in traveling and moving in this country.Hence, in our country, the family laws of Bangladesh are dependent on religion. A woman cannot move forward because she does not own the land. Furthermore, Article 28(2) of the Constitution provides for equal rights for men and women, but restrictions on land ownership remain. Every woman has a guardian like a husband, father, or brother and they are the owners of the land.The World Bank has conducted research in 190 countries on the position of equality, while Bangladesh is ranked 174. This is not a happy picture for Bangladesh. About 53.3% of women in Bangladesh are victims of gender-based violence, the highest in South Asia. In addition, 82% of married women in this country are gender-based and victims of sexual violence, which hinders them from achieving their full potential. Before the age of 18, 51 percent of girls in this country are married, the highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia.It is a matter of great sorrow that, physical, sexual, and psychological abuse of women has extended substantially through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of marriage, college dropouts have improved. Gender equality in number one and secondary education has been performed. But as they get older, the dropout rate will increase for ladies. This is, in most cases, women are married and boys are involved in dangerous infant labor. Violence against women or the process of their degradation has not stopped.To achieve gender equality, Bangladesh has several policies and laws such as the Constitution of Bangladesh, Women Development Policy 2011, UDHR, Five Year Plan, SDG Goal-5, CEDAW, election manifestos of political parties, etc. The Government of Bangladesh has amended the 'Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2016' as a preventive measure to prevent child marriage completely in Bangladesh. One of the goals of SDG 5 is to "end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere". In this regard, Article 28 (2) of the Constitution of Bangladesh in the country has been said to ensure equal rights of women with men in all spheres of the state and public life.According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Bangladesh is ranked 65th out of 156 countries in the world to address gender inequality. Bangladesh ranks seventh in women's empowerment in politics and fifth consecutively among South Asian countries. In this country, our Honorable Prime Minister, the Speaker, and the Leader of the Opposition are women. As a result of various initiatives of the present government, the country is gradually moving forward on the path of development through the successful participation of women in all fields including diplomacy, judiciary, administration, business, politics, armed forces, peacekeeping missions, and law enforcement agencies. The contribution of women in various fields, including health care, is significant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, women have come a long way in the use of mobile technology.Presently, more than twenty percent of the participants of the national assembly are ladies, at the same time as the share of women contributors in various nearby government posts is more than 25 percent. Despite this kind of success, gender equality has not reached the desired level.According to The Sustainable Development Report 2021: The Decadence of Action for the SDGs, Bangladesh has significant challenges to this goal. However, in this case, Bangladesh's work activities have increased significantly. Bangladesh has not been able to implement the desired level of activity in any of the five indicators. Bangladesh has made substantial progress in all three indicators of this objective. The three indicators are meeting family planning needs through modern methods, the ratio of education to men to women, and the male-female ratio in the labor force.Therefore, to properly identify the potential challenges and become a developed country by 2041, it is necessary to achieve the desired results of 9 goals and 14 indicators of SDG Goal 5. To achieve gender equality, Bangladesh must move forward by following several policies and laws. Women and children are the most vulnerable to abuse and deprivation in any disaster. Therefore, the issue of climate change should also be added to the issue of violence against women.From birth, society has taught a woman that where she is born is her father's house, and where she is getting married is her father's house. She does not belong to a home of his own. Women need to understand that this world is their home, and where I live is my home. Therefore, there is a need to ensure women's land ownership based on religious laws in Bangladesh. In addition, the proportion of time spent on unpaid household work by gender, age, and location should be seriously considered.The writer is a development professional working as a Deputy Manager at Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)