

Bti bacteria found effective to fight dengue



The rapid rise in dengue infections, the soaring death toll, and the growing public health crisis have turned the spotlight on the urgent need for effective interventions. While traditional vector control methods have played a role, a beacon of hope emerges in the form of Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) bacteria-a potent biological weapon against the Aedes mosquito, the carrier of dengue.



The absence of a definitive medicine or vaccine has left prevention primarily dependent on controlling the mosquito population, especially the Aedes mosquito responsible for transmitting the virus. This is where Bti bacteria step in as a promising contender.

The Kolkata City Corporation's success story in battling Aedes mosquitoes using Bti bacteria is a testament to its potential. Since 1996, the city has employed Bti to disrupt the breeding cycle of these disease-carrying insects. The strategy has yielded commendable results, demonstrating Bti's efficacy in lowering the mosquito population. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States endorses Bti as a crucial tool in coordinated mosquito management efforts.



At the heart of Bti's effectiveness lies its mode of action. This naturally occurring soil bacterium produces crystals that, when ingested by Aedes larvae, bind to the cells of their midgut, forming pores and leading to cell lysis. The larvae's demise disrupts the mosquito life cycle and, consequently, curtails mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, and Zika outbreaks. With mounting evidence supporting its success, Bti emerges as a powerful and eco-friendly solution.



However, the utilization of Bti comes with a caveat. Balancing its high efficacy against potential environmental harm is crucial. The non-target effects of Bti on beneficial organisms, as well as its impact on the food chain and the ecosystem, must be evaluated rigorously. While Bti holds promise, its deployment should be coupled with responsible monitoring and mitigation strategies to avoid unintended consequences.



Recent developments in Bangladesh showcase the growing recognition of Bti's potential. The Dhaka North City Corporation's initiative to import and employ Bti in powder formulation to combat mosquito breeding grounds signifies a step in the right direction. However, this alone may not suffice. The challenge lies in addressing dengue-prone areas comprehensively, given that the majority of hospitalized dengue patients in Dhaka hail from just 11 areas. The government and city corporations must scale up their efforts and acknowledge that a multifaceted approach is imperative.



Though fogging and spraying have been used in the past, they fall short of a sustainable solution. Fogging, in particular, merely displaces mosquitoes to new areas without eliminating them entirely. The urgency of the situation necessitates a paradigm shift in approach. The time has come to embrace Bti as a vital tool in the arsenal against dengue. It's not a time for complacency but rather for immediate, calculated, and comprehensive action.



The question that arises is why, despite being a pressing public health concern for more than two decades, the government has yet to deploy effective measures against the spread of dengue. Dengue's annual recurrence demands an all-encompassing strategy that involves not just city corporations but a holistic collaboration of experts. Biotechnologists, entomologists, virologists, epidemiologists, and various relevant organizations should be brought together to devise a comprehensive approach.



Beyond vector control, a dengue vaccination program warrants serious consideration. While Bti offers a proactive measure, vaccines provide a defensive shield against the virus itself. By investing in vaccine trials and embracing a multi-pronged strategy, Bangladesh can better equip itself to prevent dengue outbreaks.



The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but it's also brimming with potential. Bti bacteria's effectiveness in curbing Aedes mosquito populations offers a glimmer of hope. However, realizing its full potential demands a concerted effort that encompasses effective monitoring, responsible deployment, and collaborative research. The stakes are high-each dengue case, each life lost, underscores the urgency of the situation.



The dengue menace is a stark reminder of the perils of complacency. Bti bacteria present a compelling avenue for combating the crisis, but it's a race against time. The government's commitment, backed by scientific expertise, research, and comprehensive strategies, will determine whether Bangladesh can thwart the dengue outbreak, safeguarding the health and well-being of its citizens. The time for action is now, and Bti may well hold the key to unlock a healthier, safer future.

The writer is a Student at Jashore University of Science and Technology, Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology



