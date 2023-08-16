13 Jamaat leaders arrested in Pabna





PABNA, Aug 15: Police in the district arrested 13 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders on August 12 on charge of planning sabotage.



Arrestees are : Pabna District Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary Abdul Ghaffar Khan, 37, Faridpur Upazila Jamaat Ameer Abu Taleb, 39, Faridpur Upazila Jamaat Secretary Afzal Hossain,35, Jamaat leaders Habibur Rahman, 33, Abdul Momin, 30, Helal Uddin, 35, Rashidul Islam, 29, Kamruzzaman, 28, Abdul Hamid, 34, Faridul Islam Mukul, 38, Omar Ali, 33, Mirazul Islam, 28, and Ismail Hossain, 34.





According to Faridpur Police Station (PS) sources, top-level leaders of Jamaat were planning to create an unstable situation in the country. To avoid the prying eyes of the administration, a secret meeting was held there with the activists. They were arrested based on such secret information. Various Jihadi books, report books and documents were seized from them. Some cocktails were recovered.



Pabna District Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary Principal Iqbal Hossain said, "In the morning, our party had a Quranic educational programme. Uur activists were taken away by the police from there. Jamaat-e-Islami is not a banned organisation. We certainly have the right to hold meetings. Our activists have been arrested completely illegally. I condemn this incident. I want the immediate release of all arrested activists."



Officer-in-Charge of Faridpur PS Mizanur Rahman said, they were planning sabotage and creating an unstable situation in the country. Based on secret information, 13 Rokon-level leaders and activists of Jamaat were arrested from there, he added. PABNA, Aug 15: Police in the district arrested 13 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders on August 12 on charge of planning sabotage.Arrestees are : Pabna District Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary Abdul Ghaffar Khan, 37, Faridpur Upazila Jamaat Ameer Abu Taleb, 39, Faridpur Upazila Jamaat Secretary Afzal Hossain,35, Jamaat leaders Habibur Rahman, 33, Abdul Momin, 30, Helal Uddin, 35, Rashidul Islam, 29, Kamruzzaman, 28, Abdul Hamid, 34, Faridul Islam Mukul, 38, Omar Ali, 33, Mirazul Islam, 28, and Ismail Hossain, 34.On that day at noon, they were arrested by the police during a meeting in a tin shop on the southside of Banwari Nagar Primary School in Faridpur Upazila.According to Faridpur Police Station (PS) sources, top-level leaders of Jamaat were planning to create an unstable situation in the country. To avoid the prying eyes of the administration, a secret meeting was held there with the activists. They were arrested based on such secret information. Various Jihadi books, report books and documents were seized from them. Some cocktails were recovered.Pabna District Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary Principal Iqbal Hossain said, "In the morning, our party had a Quranic educational programme. Uur activists were taken away by the police from there. Jamaat-e-Islami is not a banned organisation. We certainly have the right to hold meetings. Our activists have been arrested completely illegally. I condemn this incident. I want the immediate release of all arrested activists."Officer-in-Charge of Faridpur PS Mizanur Rahman said, they were planning sabotage and creating an unstable situation in the country. Based on secret information, 13 Rokon-level leaders and activists of Jamaat were arrested from there, he added.