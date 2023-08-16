





After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Brahman Bazar area of Kulaura Upazila.



He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Sekandar Ali

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Sekandar Ali, a renowned social worker in Bagha Upazila and the father of Associate Professor of History Department in Rajshahi University Anisuzzaman, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Thursday noon. He was 95.



He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.



His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Khayerhat Village under Gargari Union of Bagha Upazila at 10 am on Friday.

Later on, Sekandar Ali was buried at his family graveyard in the area.



He left behind his wife, three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Associate Professor of History Department in Rajshahi University Anisuzzaman confirmed the death matter.



