Five killed, 16 injured in road mishaps





BARISHAL: Two people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Wazirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district recently.

A young man was killed after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place in Shikarpur Mundpasha area under the upazila at around 3:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Sarder, 25, son of Nur Sarder, a resident of Mundpasha Village in the upazila.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Kamrul Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a madrasa teacher was killed and four others were injured as a tree fell on a running three-wheeler in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Md Monirul Islam, 50, hailed from Amtali Upazila in Barguna District. He was an teacher of mathematics at Charmonai Alia Madrasa in Barishal.

Quoting locals, Kotwali Model PS OC Anwar Hossain said a mahindra (local vehicle) loaded with passengers was heading towards Charmonai Madrasa from Beltala Kheya Ghat in the city. On the way, a rain tree fell on the three-wheeler in Chanderhat area on the Barishal-Bukhainagar road all of a sudden, which left Monirul Islam dead on the spot and four other passengers were seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue an autopsy.

The injured were rescued and admitted to the SBMCH, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Three people including a couple were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Ghoraghat upazilas of the district in two days.

A man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place in Mirzapur Bus Terminal of Dinajpur Municipality at around 3 pm.

The deceased were identified as Mangal Murmu, 55, and his wife Malati Mardy, 45, residents of South Salanda Babur Bazar area under Parbatipur Upazila in the district.

According to locals, the accident occurred when a passenger bus from Mirzapur Bus Terminal rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction at around 3 pm, which left four persons critically injured.

The injured were rescued by locals, but the duo succumbed to their injuries on the way to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Dinajpur Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a pickup van driver was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The accident took place in Birahimpur Gucchagram area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional road of the upazila at around 4 am.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 31, son of Mukter Ali, a resident of Chak Mohadev area under Birganj Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a truck was standing beside the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional road in Birahimpur Gucchagram area at dawn. At that time, a speedy pickup van hit the truck from behind after losing its control over the steering, which left the pickup van driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body with the help of the fire service personnel.

Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

RANGPUR: At least ten people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Taraganj Upazila of the district early Friday.

The injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Among them, the condition of two persons is critical.

Local sources said the accident took place at around 12:30 am on Friday when a bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' collided with another bus of 'Joyana Paribana', leaving ten people injured.



