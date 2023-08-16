3 to die, five get life term in murder, rape cases





LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Raipur Upazila in 2020.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at around 11:30 am.

The condemned convict is Mofiz Uddin, 33, a resident Charkachhia Village under Raipur Upazila of the district.

At the same time, the court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he will have to suffer one more year in jail.

Jasim Uddin, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Mofiz strangled his wife Saleha to death for gambling money on May 4, 2020.

Later on, the deceased's father Jinnah Molla filed a case with Raipur Police Station (PS) on June 1 in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

NATORE: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term in jail for the abduction and rape of a schoolgirl in Lalpur Upazila in 2016.

Judge of Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Md Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.

The condemned convict who was awarded life sentence is Md Sumon, 26, a resident of Pokunda Village in Lalpur Upazila of the district.

The lifer is Rafiqul Islam, 43, hails from Dhankunti Village under Tarash Upazila in Sirajganj District.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 30,000 each.

According to the prosecution, the victim, 15, a tenth grader, was reading at home in the evening of February 13, 2016.

At that time, Sumon along with his some friends abducted the girl and took her to the house of Rafiqul Islam in Dhankunti Village under Tarash Upazila of Sirajganj by a microbus. Sumon then violated her there.

Later on, the victim's father lodged a case with Lalpur PS accusing six people in this regard.

Following this, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalpur PS Md Asaduzzaman rescued the victim girl. She, later, gave a statement before the court, and the proofs of rape were also found after her medical test.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday.

MEHERPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two people to death for killing a woman in Gangni Upazila in 2018.

Meherpur Additional District and Session Judge Ripoti Kumar Biswas handed down the verdict on Sunday in presence of the convicts.

The condemned convicts are: Basharul Islam and Fazr Ali. Both of them are residents of Shahebnagar Village in Gangni Upazila of the district. Meanwhile, another accused Yaqub Hossain died during the hearing of the case.

According to the prosecution documents, on August 5 in 2018, a female nurse went missing from Bamondi Bazar of Gangni Upazila.

Following the incident, her daughter as the plaintiff filed a general diary with Gangni PS and later filed an abduction case accusing some unnamed people.

Police then arrested Basharul and Fazr Ali on suspicion.

Later, on their confessional statements, police recovered the body of the woman from the house of Basharul in Shahebnagar Village of the upazila on January 24 in 2019.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing three people after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Gabtali Upazila in 2000.

Bogura Additional District and Sessions Court-1 Judge Habiba Mandal handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are: Md Saidul Islam, son of Nuru Molla of Mollapara area, and Md Jahidul Islam, son of Md Sattar Molla, and Md Fotu, son of Md Ayez Uddin Prang, of Debottar Para area under Mahishaban Union in Gabtali Upazila of the district.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Of them, Saiful came out of the jail and has been absconding during the trial.

According to the prosecution, Moidul Islam, son of Akbar Hossain Akanda and a resident of Mahishaban Uttar Para area in Gabtali Upazila, went out of the house in the morning of November 8 in 2000 along with his auto-rickshaw, but did not return.

While searching for Moidul, his family members came to known that Saidul got the auto-rickshaw of Moinul. They then caught him. Later on, the locals and the deceased's family members recovered the body of Moidul from a paddy field in Dhopa Dighi area adjacent to the Nanglar Beel under Baliadighi Union of the upazila at the night of the same day following the statement given by Saidul.

Locals then handed over Saidul Islam to police. The deceased's father Akbar Hossain Akanda lodged a murder case with Gabtali PS being the plaintiff at that time.

Saidul, later, confessed of killing Moidul along with two others for snatching the auto-rickshaw before a court in the district.

Following this, police also arrested the two other accused Md Jahidul Islam and Md Fotu.

The investigation officer of the case SI KM Feroz, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the three.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday.

However, Saidul came out of the jail on bail, and has been absconding since then.

The case was conducted by Assistant PP Advocate Md Nasimul Karim Holly on behalf of the state and Advocate Munzurul Alam Munnu and Advocate Sanwar Hossain for the accused.



