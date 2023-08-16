Video
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023
Countryside

People suffer for collapsed bamboo bridge at Kaptai

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Aug 15: The only bamboo pathway over Narangiri Canal in Kaptai Upazila of the district has collapsed recently.

This bamboo pathway is the only communication option for 100 families of No.1 Para under Ward No. 2 of Raikhali Union. Hilly tide washed it away.

Local public sufferings are on the rise. Over 100 families have been marooned at this Para.

Locals Mohammad Rashed, Yousuf Sawdagor, Aziz Mia, and Abdul Munaf said, "With the arrival of the rainy season, our sufferings find no end. This bamboo pathway breaks every year in the rainy season."

Md Rashed said, in 2019 Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur recommended construction of a bridge, but it has not yet been built.

"We applied for time and again. It was not heeded," Yousuf Sawdagor said again.

Several schools and colleges in Moidongpara, Panchhari Para and other areas are lying closed.

Member of Ward No. 2 Shoibal Sarkar said, the bridge construction over the canal will begin soon. Kaptai Upazila Engineer Monirul Islam Chowdhury said, "We have already proposed for constructing a bridge over the canal. After the proposal is passed, the work will begin."


