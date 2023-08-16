Two murdered in Gaibandha, Thakurgaon





GAIBANDHA: A young man was killed and at least three others were injured in a clash over land in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 28, son of late Khoka Mia, a resident of Taluk Zamira Village under Harinathpur Union in the upazila.

According to locals, the deceased Jahangir's family had a dispute over land for a long time with Lalu Mia and Motiwar Rahman of the neighbouring Kabirajpara Village. Following this, the two groups were locked into a clash at Taluk Jamira Bazaar at around 11 am on Monday, which left Jahangir dead on the spot and three others injured.

THAKURGAON: A man, who was injured in a clash over land in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Thursday night.

Police and local sources said two groups of the village led by Mamun Khandaker and Jagendra Nath were locked into a clash over land in the afternoon of August 3 last. At that time, Hasan Ali, a local resident, was seriously injured.

Injured Hasan was rescued and took to Thakurgaon 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Hasan Ali succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Thursday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.



