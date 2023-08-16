

48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu observed in dists The National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed in all districts of the country on Tuesday with due respect and solemnity.

On the Day in 1975, some misguided army officers assassinated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members.



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized across the country.

The Day was observed with a fresh vow to materialise the dreams of Bangabandhu to build a 'Sonar Bangla' and the farsighted vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build Smart Bangladesh.



The national flag was hoisted half-mast atop all the government, non-government and autonomous organizations.

The programmes included placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, brining out rallies, holding discussions, arranging art and essay writing competition for children and screening documentary on the life and works of Bangabandhu.

Besides, improved diets were served to the orphanages, and special prayers were also offered at different religious institutions.



BOGURA: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the deputy commissioner (DC) office premises in the town at around 9 am.

Later on, the administration organized a discussion meeting in Bogura Zilla School auditorium at around 10:30 am.

Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, was present as the chief guest while DC Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Md Moqbul Hossain, District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mohammad Shafiul Azam, District Awami League (AL) President Md Mojibor Rahman Mojnu and former district commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Ruhul Amin Bablu, among others, spoke there.

A discussion meeting and a Doa Mahfil were also held at Bogura Press Club.



CUMILLA: In this connection, wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu at Nagar Udyan in the city in the morning.

AKM Bahauddin Bahar, MP, Anjum Sultana Sima, MP, City Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat, Zilla Parishad Chairman Mafizur Rahman Bablu, DC Khandaker Md Mushfiqur Rahman and SP Abdul Mannan, among others, paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.

In the afternoon, a discussion meeting was held in Cumilla Dakshin District AL office.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP, was present at the meeting as the chief guest.

District AL GS and former railway minister Mujibul Haque, MP, among others, also spoke.



GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, the district administration organized different programmes that included hoisting of national flag at half-mast.

A discussion meeting on life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized by the district administration was also held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium at 10 am with Gaibandha DC Quazi Nahid Rasul in the chair.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, addressed the function as the chief guest.

SP Kamal Hossain, Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique, CS Dr AbdullahelMafi, Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Khalilur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, and Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman spoke at the event as special guests.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad said, "The memory of Bangabandhu is alive not only in the month of August, but also in every moment in our life, and he would remain in people's heart forever as the best son of the soil for thousands of years and the greatest Bengalee of all times".



GAZIPUR: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in the district.

BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker with other directors of the institute laid wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Scientists, officers, teachers, staff, and labourers of the institute were also present on the occasion.

In the morning, a discussion was held at Kazi Badruddoza auditorium of the institute. BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker, Director (Support & Services) Dr Ferdous Islam, Director (Research) Dr Md Abdullah Yousuf Akhond, Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr Dilwar Ahmed Chowdhury, Director (Oilseed Research) Dr Md.Tariqul Islam, Director (Tuber Crops Research Centre) Dr Sohela Akhter, and Director (Horticulture) Dr Gobinda Chandra Biswas also addressed the discussion meeting.



KHULNA: Government and semi-government organizations placed wreaths at the monument of Bangabandhu on the DC office premises at around 8 am. Then a mourning procession was brought out in the city followed by a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil.

Khulna District administration organized a discussion meeting while Directorate of Youth Development distributed prizes among the winners of essay, art, video documentation and poem recitation competition, and distributed cheques among the FFs at Khulna Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian was present as the chief guest while Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the programme as the special guest. Khulna Divisional Commissioner Helal Mahmud Sharif chaired the meeting while DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin delivered the welcome speech.

KCC, Khulna District Information Office, Press Information Department (PID), Islamic Foundation, Khulna WASA, OZOPADICO, Sundarban Gas Company Ltd, Khulna Betar, Khulna CS Office, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), Swadhinata Sangbadik (Journalists) Forum, Mongla Port Authority (MPA), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Khulna Range, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and other organizations observed the same programme separately marking the Day.



KISHOREAGNJ: To mark the Day, the district administration and District AL and its allied organizations laid wreaths at the temporary mural of Bangabandhu on the local Muktijoddha Sangsad premises in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Shilpakala auditorium with DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.

SP Mohammad Russel Sheikh, CS Dr Saiful Islam, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Md Zillur Rahman, District AL GS FF Advocate MA Afzol, FF Anwar Kamal, District Mohila AL President Dilara Begum Asma, and Additional Commissioner (Revenue) ATM Farhad Chowdhury, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

LAXMIPUR: In this connection, wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu in the town in the morning.

Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, Laxmipur DC Suraiya Jahan, SP Tareq Bin Rashid, District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Md Shahjahan, former district commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Mahbubur Rahman and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salauddin Tipu, among others, also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation at that time.



MYMENSINGH: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Md Sharif Ahmed, MP, Monira Sultana Moni, MP, Mymensingh City Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu, Divisional Commissioner Umme Salma Tanzia, Mymensingh Range DIG Devdas Bhatarchaz and DC Mustafizar paid tribute by laying wreaths at the mural of Bangabandhu on the Circuit House premises at around 7:30 am. SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, District AL President Ehtashamul Alam, GS Moazzem Hossain Babul along with AL and various government and private organizations, and teachers and students of various educational institutions also placed wreaths there.

Meanwhile, a discussion meeting and award distribution ceremony was held at Tarek Smriti Auditorium in the city at 11 am with an initiative taken by the district administration.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, MP, was present as the chief guest while Divisional Commissioner Umme Salma Tanzia presided over the meeting.

DIG Devdas Bhattacharya, DC Mostafizar Rahman, SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, District AL President Ehteshamul Alam and GS Moazzem Hossain Babul, among others, also attended the programme.



NOAKHALI: In this connection, the district administration and District AL organized different programmes in the town.

Noakhali DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, SP Shahidul Islam and other government officers placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Mujib Chattar on the DC office premises in the town.

Wreaths were also placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu at District AL office.

District AL President Principal Khairul Anam Chowdhury, Senior Vice-President Advocate Shihab Uddin, Noakhali Municipality AL President and Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Wadud Pintu, GS Mithun Bhatta, Sadar Upazila AL President Abdus Jaher and its GS Advocate Ataur Rahman, among others, were present there.



NETRAKONA: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Chetonar Batighar on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, formally placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at first.

Then, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, DC Shahed Parvez, Zilla Parishad Chairman Asit Kumar Sarker Sazal, SP Foyaz Ahmed, Mayor of Netrakona Municipality Nazrul Islam Khan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman Manik, District AL President FF Advocate Amirul Islam and GS Advocate Shamsur Rahman Liton, and Member Secretary of Netrakona Press Club FF Advocate Habibur Rahman and its Treasurer Sujadul Islam Farash paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.

Later on, a discussion meeting on life and ideals of Bangabandhu was held at local public hall here. State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, addressed the meeting as the chief guest while Netrakona DC Shahed Parvez presided over the meeting.



PANCHAGARH: To mark the Day, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Panchagarh Circuit House premises in the town in the morning.

Railway Minister and District AL President Advocate Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Mazaharul Haque Prodhan, MP, DC Md Zahurul Islam, Panchagarh Press Club, District AL, FFs Sangsad, various public and private offices, different social and political organizations paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.

After that, a mourning procession was brought out from there, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.

Railway Minister Advocate Md Nurul Islam Sujan was present as the chief guest while DC Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.

Mazaharul Haque Prodhan was present at the programme as the special guest.

A discussion meeting was held in the district press club auditorium.



PABNA: To mark the Day, the district administration organized a two-day programme in the town.

The programmes on Tuesday included placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, holding a discussion meeting at District Shilpakala Academy, writing competition and award distribution, holding Milad Mahfil, and serving improve diets to various orphanages.

DC Md Asaduzzaman, District AL President Rezaul Rahim Lal, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF ASM Abdur Rahim Pakon, Pabna Municipality Mayor Sharif Uddin Pradhan, SP Akbar Ali Munsi, CS Dr Monisar Chowdhury, President of Newspaper Council Abdul Matin Khan, District Food Control Officer Tanvir Rahman, and Senior Information Officer Samiul Islam, among others, attended those programmes.

District AL also organized similar programmes with its President Rezaul Rahim Lal in the chair.

District AL GS Golam Faruk Prince, MP, and Nadira Yeasmin Jolly, MP, were also present there.



PIROJPUR: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Square in the town at around 9 am.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, was virtually present as the chief guest while Pirojpur DC Mohamed Jahedur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Shafiur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman Salma Rahman Happy, District AL President AKMA Awal, its GS Advocate Kanilal Biswas and CS Dr Hasnat Yousuf Zaki, among others, also attended the programme.

Pirojpur Press Club also organized a discussion meeting in its conference room.



RANGAMATI: The district administration and District AL organized different programmes marking the Day.

Wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu in the town in the morning.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the Rangamati Gymnasium premises.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, was present as the chief guest while Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan presided over the meeting.

SP Mir Abu Tauhid, and FFs Ruhul Amin and Hazi Kamal Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, District AL brought out a rally from its office in the morning.

The rally ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.

Dr Habibe Millat, MP, District AL President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its GS Abdus Samad Talukder and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, among others, were also present at the rally.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Lalmohan Upazila.

A rally was brought out from the District AL office premises in the morning, and it ended on the Upazila Parishad premises after parading the main streets of the upazila town.

Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, from Bhola-3 Constituency, led the rally.

After the rally, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, attended the meeting as the chief guest while Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Onamika Nazrul was in the chair. 